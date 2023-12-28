SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Police are searching for two suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Plug Power at 125 Vista Blvd.

The victim told police that he was selling jewelry on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet the buyer at the location. Upon arrival, the victim claimed two black males stole the jewelry and his car keys. One suspect wearing a black and white skeleton sweatshirt hoodie and a mask reportedly displayed a handgun.

The two suspects fled the scene southbound on Vista Blvd towards State Route 85 in a dark-colored Toyota Sienna minivan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at (518) 439-9973.

Bethlehem Police remind people to use the safe exchange location for E-commerce on the east side of the Bethlehem Town Hall at 447 Delaware Ave in Delmar. The area is monitored by surveillance video and police personnel.