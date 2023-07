NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place on Upper Flat Rock Road in New Scotland on Sunday. Police say, David Loucks, 25, of Schenectady, was declared dead at the scene.

Police say they responded to the crash around 3:32 p.m. for reports of a car going off the road into a tree. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. The car Loucks was driving was the only car involved in the crash.