ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal single car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Colonie which resulted in the death of the driver. The fatality happened after the vehicle veered off New Loudon Road near Boght Road. Colonie EMS responded, but the driver, Zacharie Lecuyer, 36, of Altamont, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Colonie Police received several calls about the crash, which occurred at 3:08 a.m. on June 11. The vehicle, a 2022 Subaru, was headed south on New Loudon Road when it reportedly crossed over the median lane, through the northbound lanes and onto the grassy shoulder.

According to police, the car struck a street sign, a driveway embankment and a tree before coming to a stop in the yard of 1121 New Loudon Road, damaging the property. Boght Fire Department put out the resulting vehicle fire and assisted police with closing New Loudon Road between Boght Road and Old Loudon Road.

The road was completely closed to traffic for three hours. Lanes were gradually reopened in both directions until it was completely open again at 8:25 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crash, including relevant video, to contact them at (518)783-2744.