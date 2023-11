ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has identified the 31-year-old woman who died in the area of 2nd Street and Lexington Avenue on Thursday. Police say the death of Latisha McKinney is considered suspicious, and are still investigating the circumstances.

Police say crews responded to an EMS call at around 11 a.m. on Thursday and arrived on the scene to find McKinney had died. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available on this investigation.