Police: Husband rams wife’s vehicle, wife slashes husband’s tire during incident in Albany County

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A husband and wife have been arrested after a domestic incident in the Town of Knox. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Burtt, 45, and Karie Burtt, 43, both of Knox, were arrested on December 11.

Police said they responded to a residence in Knox for a domestic disturbance. During the investigation, deputies found that Joshua Burtt, while with a juvenile, intentionally rammed his wife’s parked, unoccupied vehicle multiple times after a fight at a different location. Karie then allegedly broke her husband’s cell phone and slashed a tire on his vehicle with a kitchen knife.

Joshua Burtt was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree (felony) and endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor). Karie Burtt was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree (misdemeanor).

Both were held at the Albany County Correctional Facility overnight and arraigned on December 13. Both were released on their own recognizance with orders of protection in place.