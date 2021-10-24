Police hold ‘Do the Right Thing’ cleanup in Albany’s South End

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of volunteers is doing right by their community by keeping things clean. Cleaning up the South End, the Albany Police Department donated their time alongside community members to collect trash and improve streets Saturday morning.

Volunteers started on South Pearl Street, collecting trash and other debris along sidewalks, roads, and parking lots in the area. The effort was part of Albany’s chapter of “Do the Right Thing,” an organization that rewards and recognizes youth for positive actions in the community.

The city’s chapter has existed since last April and is a partnership between the city of Albany, the Albany City School District, and Albany police. Organizers with the police department say these events give them a unique opportunity to engage with youth in a positive setting:

“To be able get some feedback from them, see how we’re doing, see what we can do better, it’s always good. I used to be a school resource officer, that’s where this all started and it’s one of the things I like to do the most, is to be able to interact with the community’s youth and hopefully see their side, they can see our side and work together to make the city a little bit better.” Chris English

Albany Police

The program offers the chance to students in the city’s middle and high schools to win a tablet for participating.