GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland police are investigating after a “loud bang” was heard inside Crossgates Mall in the area of the clothing store Garage. Police said the noise was from a firecracker being ignited.

The incident took place just before 6:40 p.m. Monday. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 356-1501.