ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman has been cited to court after police say she crashed her car, drunk, with a child in the passenger seat. According to a press release from New York State Police, it happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say, Kellyann T. Findley, 49, was merging onto I-787 from I-90 when she crashed, flipping her car. The child riding with her was uninjured, according to the release.

Findley was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, along with a few other vehicle and traffic laws. She was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing, where she asked for medical help. She was sent to Albany Medical Center for an evaluation.

There has been no update on her well-being. She is due in Albany City Court on March 3.