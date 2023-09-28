ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Testimony continued Thursday in the New Scotland murder trial. Jacob Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in April 2022, just months after Rabadi married Klein’s former girlfriend. Investigators described the timeline of Klein’s arrest in court on Thursday.

One of the biggest developments from the day’s proceedings was the prosecution wanted to introduce Facebook messages dating back to March 2019. They were messages between Klein and Elena Radin, Rabadi’s wife. The correspondence included discussions about the dog they once shared.

The prosecution said it would establish what type of relationship the two had. Klein objected on the basis of relevance. He said the messages are three years removed. The judge ultimately sustained the objection, so they were not allowed.

Testimony was still heard that described what that relationship may have been like. The first witness called was Amy Kowalski, a senior investigator with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. She was working April 13, 2022 and responded to the Rabadis’ Miller Road home.

She testified observing Rabadi’s body lying in the garage surrounded by blood. She also testified that she helped walk Radin away from the scene. She asked Radin two simple questions: “Who would do this? Who would want to hurt Phil?”

In Kowalski’s words, Radin stated “an ex-boyfriend Jacob Klein.” Kowalski also said Elena described him as “controlling” and that he was upset over the breakup.

Kowalski said between interviews, business records showing the Airbnb and car he rented, and license plate reads on his vehicles, there was a lot of corroborating information that pointed to Klein as a suspect.

Kowalski also testified she helped oversee the collection of evidence from Klein’s Virginia home and from inside his vehicle. Among evidence that is now part of the case was a maroon colored sweater, a pair of black sandals and a gun. They also collected a suitcase, a blue medical face mask, a knife that was in the suitcase, and another gun that was found in the Toyota 4 Runner.

During Klein’s cross-examination, he repeatedly asked Kowalski if his DNA was found on any of the surfaces in the home they tested and if the victim’s DNA was found in the vehicle police searched. Kowalski stated they did not find any DNA that matched a specific individual’s profile.

Testimony was also heard from two New York State forensic experts who both examined evidence and conducted screening tests for blood. They walked through samples from Rabadi’s home where blood was found. They compared that to samples they had as reference points from Rabadi, Radin and Klein.

Items swabbed from Rabadi’s home matched his profile. Pieces of clothing from Klein’s Airbnb rental also matched his, but there were no specific matches for Klein for samples taken from Rabadi’s home.

Court resumes at 10 a.m. on Friday.