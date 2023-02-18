GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland police report a death in Crossgates Mall on February 18. Police report a man was found unresponsive in the mall’s cafe court.

On February 18 around 9 a.m., Guilderland police received a call about a male who was found unresponsive in the cafe court of Crossgates Mall. Police and EMS found the male and provided life-saving measures however, he was declared deceased. Police explain the male was taken by the Albany County Coroner and an autopsy will be scheduled at a later date.

Police explain his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. There is no indication of foul play, and the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.