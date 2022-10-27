COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man wanted on felony charges out of the City of Watervliet was found in Cohoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cohoes Police Department. State Troopers helped local officers pull over Ethan X. Jordan, 23, near Third Street and Bridge Avenue shortly after noon.

During the traffic stop, Jordan was arrested without incident, police said. While taking him into custody, officers allegedly found 34 grams of cocaine and just over one gram of crack cocaine in his car.

Charges:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using paraphernalia

The defendant was arraigned in Cohoes City Court. He was then turned over to the Watervliet Police Department on their outstanding felony charges.