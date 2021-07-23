Police: Cohoes man steals $1,000 worth of lotto tickets while clerk makes him pretzels

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Cohoes man after he stole lottery tickets.

On July 7, police said Mark Hebert went into the Cumberland Farms on Maple Avenue in Wilton and ordered two soft pretzels. While the clerk got his food, Hebert allegedly went behind the counter, took over $1,000 worth of lottery tickets, and left without paying for them.

Security footage helped to identify him.

The 37-year old was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. He is due back in court on August 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire