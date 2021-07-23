Police: Cohoes man steals $1,000 worth of lotto tickets while clerk makes him pretzels

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Cohoes man after he stole lottery tickets.

On July 7, police said Mark Hebert went into the Cumberland Farms on Maple Avenue in Wilton and ordered two soft pretzels. While the clerk got his food, Hebert allegedly went behind the counter, took over $1,000 worth of lottery tickets, and left without paying for them.

Security footage helped to identify him.

The 37-year old was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. He is due back in court on August 10.