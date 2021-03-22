Police: Cohoes man arrested with heroin and crack cocaine in his underwear

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Chestertown say they arrested Frankie D. Rizzo, 27, of Cohoes after they found over five ounces of crack cocaine and 100 baggies of heroin in his underwear.

Police say they pulled Rizzo over for a series of traffic infractions on Interstate 87 in Chester in the early evening of Tuesday May 16. Troopers searched the vehicle and Rizzo, and they say they found a folded up $50 bill with what they suspected was cocaine residue. They also report finding a bundle of glassine envelopes containing heroin in his pocket.

Police said that the investigation continued when Rizzo was already in their custody. They say he was hiding about 5 and half ounces of crack cocaine and roughly 110 glassine envelopes of heroin.

Rizzo faces several charges: