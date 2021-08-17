Police investigate shooting at Bethlehem park

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a shooting at Henry Hudson Park Tuesday night.

Police said no one was at the scene when they arrived; however, they confirmed a gathering had taken place there.

A NEWS10 ABC crew observed a lot of trash, alcohol, and open car doors. There were also balloons and party favors at the scene. Police could also be seen searching cars.

While it is unknown how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries, police said they would remain at the scene for several hours, and portions of the park have been blocked off.

The investigation remains ongoing.