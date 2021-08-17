Police investigate shooting at Bethlehem park

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a shooting at Henry Hudson Park Tuesday night.

Police said no one was at the scene when they arrived; however, they confirmed a gathering had taken place there.

A NEWS10 ABC crew observed a lot of trash, alcohol, and open car doors. There were also balloons and party favors at the scene. Police could also be seen searching cars.

While it is unknown how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries, police said they would remain at the scene for several hours, and portions of the park have been blocked off.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire