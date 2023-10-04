ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection to a stabbing that happened on Central Avenue on Friday afternoon. Police say the 42-year-old victim was treated at the Albany Medical Center Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Rasheem Andrews and Phillip Hudson as suspects. Andrews was charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Hudson was charged with assault in the second degree. He was also arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.