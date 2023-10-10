GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Troy men were arrested following an investigation into reported thefts in the Village of Green Island. Green Island Police say both larcenies happened on October 2.

The first incident was reported at The Island Wash Laundromat on Lower Hudson Avenue. Police received reports of damage to an ATM inside the business and that over $2,000 was stolen from the machine.

Police were then notified that a trailer containing two ride-on lawnmowers and miscellaneous tools were stolen from Repair Track Services on Cannon Street. The combined value of stolen property was estimated to be over $20,000.

Michael Monge, 39, and Robert Melendez, 42, were taken into custody following the execution of search warrants. Monge was charged with four counts of grand larceny in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and petit larceny. Melendez was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree.

They were arraigned in the Town of Green Island Court and released to the supervision of Albany County Probation. Law enforcement agencies are working on several open cases that they believe the two may be connected to.