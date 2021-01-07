Police arrest 5 following East Capitol Park scuffle, stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police say they’ve arrested several individuals connected to a violent stabbing in East Capitol Park that stemmed from political disagreements.
Just after noon on Wednesday, police responded to the reported stabbing at a pro-Trump rally. They say a fight broke out between demonstrators and anti-Trump protesters. Police also say two of the pro-Trump demonstrators—a 36-year-old and a 40-year old—were stabbed during the fight by a counter protester later identified as Alexander Contompasis, 37, of Rensselaer.
Police say that while securing the crime scene, another counter-protester—Alexis Figuereo, 33, of Ballston Spa—stepped over crime scene tape, refused to leave the scene, and physically resisted arrest. Police also report yet another counter-protester, Brandon J. Brown, 21, of Schenectady tried to help Figuereo and pushed a uniformed trooper.
Police also report that they discovered that counter protester Nicholas Waunsch, 28, of Troy was arrested for waving a baton at someone. They also say that rally-goer Colin Dermody, 66, of Loudonville struck a counter protestor.
Police say that all four men were subdued and arrested, along with Contompasis. They said a trooper was suffered a minor injury while arresting Figuereo, who faces several charges:
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal trespass
- Third-degree assault
- Resisting arrest
- Disorderly conduct
Brown has been charged with:
- Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
- Second-degree harassment
- Resisting arrest
Waunsch faces the following charges:
- Third-degree menacing
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
Dermody is charged with:
- Second-degree harassment