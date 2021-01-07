Police arrest 5 following East Capitol Park scuffle, stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police say they’ve arrested several individuals connected to a violent stabbing in East Capitol Park that stemmed from political disagreements.

Just after noon on Wednesday, police responded to the reported stabbing at a pro-Trump rally. They say a fight broke out between demonstrators and anti-Trump protesters. Police also say two of the pro-Trump demonstrators—a 36-year-old and a 40-year old—were stabbed during the fight by a counter protester later identified as Alexander Contompasis, 37, of Rensselaer.

Police say that while securing the crime scene, another counter-protester—Alexis Figuereo, 33, of Ballston Spa—stepped over crime scene tape, refused to leave the scene, and physically resisted arrest. Police also report yet another counter-protester, Brandon J. Brown, 21, of Schenectady tried to help Figuereo and pushed a uniformed trooper.

Police also report that they discovered that counter protester Nicholas Waunsch, 28, of Troy was arrested for waving a baton at someone. They also say that rally-goer Colin Dermody, 66, of Loudonville struck a counter protestor.

Police say that all four men were subdued and arrested, along with Contompasis. They said a trooper was suffered a minor injury while arresting Figuereo, who faces several charges:

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal trespass
  • Third-degree assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Disorderly conduct

Brown has been charged with:

  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
  • Second-degree harassment
  • Resisting arrest

Waunsch faces the following charges:

  • Third-degree menacing
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Dermody is charged with:

  • Second-degree harassment



