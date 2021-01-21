Police arrest 1, recover weapons after religious harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department says officers arrested James Davis, 35, of Albany after investigations into two separate incidents involving alleged threatening behavior. In one incident, police report that he threatened to kill a Muslim, and in the other, they say he chased a man with a firearm.

On Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m., a man reported to police that another man, now identified as Davis, threatened to kill him because he is Muslim. The victim of the threat said he was in a store near Clinton Avenue and Lark Street when Davis walked into the store to harass him.

About two hours later, officers responded to a store near Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street, where reports told of a man, now identified as Davis, threatening an employee with a rifle. Police say the employee told responding officers that Davis had not only displayed the weapon, not only pointed it at him, but chased him around while keeping him in the crosshairs.

Police say their investigation led them to arrest Davis at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday near Dove and Hamilton Streets. Police say that when he was arrested, Davis had a loaded Sig M400 rifle concealed in his coat. Besides the rifle, police said they recovered two other firearms during the course of the investigation. They also credited U.S. Marshals with helping take him into custody.

Davis is charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree aggravated harassment

He was also cited for possessing an unregistered loaded rifle under an ordinance from the city of Albany. All told, the three misdemeanor charges are worth just under three years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.