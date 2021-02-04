Police arrest 1 for sending Delmar schools into lockout with threatening phone call

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department is reporting the arrest of Michael A. Litz, Jr., 35, of Albany stemming from Wednesday’s lockouts at St. Thomas the Apostle and Bethlehem Central Middle Schools.

Police say they arrested Litz on Thursday. They allege that it was Litz who made the threatening phone call that motivated both schools to go apply lockout protocols and delay dismissal.

Police say they charged Litz with

Making a terroristic threat

Aggravated harassment as a hate crime

Police say Litz also violated the conditions of his probation out of Albany County. The felony charges filed by the Bethlehem police can be worth as much as 11 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.