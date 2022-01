DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Bethlehem Police Department says they have a major update on a cold case dating back to April 3, 1981. They’re holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. from the warming area of the Elm Avenue Town Park.

Check out the stream above. Police say the announcement will cover the historic use of modern investigative methods to discover human remains in Bethlehem.