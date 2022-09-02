ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was jailed on Friday after he allegedly sold narcotics from his home on Hamilton Street. Detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit carried out a search warrant at the home, located between Quail and Ontario Streets, on Thursday at about 9:50 p.m.

During their search, detectives arrested Christopher Gongoleski, 25. Their search turned up over 340 grams of powder cocaine and at least 400 various narcotics pills including Xanax and amphetamines, police said. Scales and other items commonly used to sell and distribute narcotics were also allegedly found during the investigation.

Charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Gongoleski was arraigned Friday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to Albany County Jail, where he awaits his next court date.