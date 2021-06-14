Police: Albany man who shot at car occupied by kids arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports the arrest of Javon Jones, 26, of Albany for allegedly firing a weapon at a car with a toddler, an infant, and an adult woman inside.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 500 block of First Street between Ontario and Quail Streets for a reported shots fired incident. Police say an argument took place place there, and that a man later identified as Jones shot at least once at a woman’s car as she fled the area.

Also occupied by an 11-month-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, that car was hit in the back by gunfire. No injuries were reported to police. Police say Jones and the woman knew each other. They say he fired at her car from the street before getting into a separate car and fled himself.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, an officer reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of the shooter vehicle from the earlier incident. That vehicle was pulled over near First Street and North Lake Ave, and Jones, who was driving, was then identified as the suspected shooter.

Police say Jones is also a parolee. He was arrested and charged with: