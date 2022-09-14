ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was held in county lockup after he allegedly tried to rob people outside the State Capital Friday. State Police arrested Shawn J. Haymon, 39, on September 9, after they say he demanded money with a knife on Madison Avenue.

Troopers were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, with help from Albany Police, Haymon was arrested.

Charges:

First-degree attempted robbery

Resisting arrest

Haymon was taken to the State Police Capital barracks for processing. He was arraigned at the Albany City Court and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.