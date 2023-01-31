ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old Albany resident has been charged in connection with two recent shootings on Lark Street. Ernest Legree was allegedly involved in two separate shootings, one happening on Sunday, and another in November of 2022.

Albany Police say that on Monday around 9:35, detectives stopped Legree in the area of Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street relating to ongoing shots fired investigations. Police say that Legree ran on foot as detectives approached him, but he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. While being taken into custody, detectives seized a loaded 9mm handgun he allegedly had on him.

Police say through investigation they identified Legree as the suspect in a shooting that happened on Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. near Sheridan Avenue and Lark Street. Police say their investigation revealed Legree had fired several rounds at a passing car. No injuries were reported. Legree was also identified as the suspect in another shooting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, around 1:15. Detectives say they found Legree had fired at least one round from a handgun on Lark Street towards Sheridan Avenue. No injuries were reported in that shooting either.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (three counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment (two counts)

Legree was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He is held at the Albany County Jail.