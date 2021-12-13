Police: Albany man crashes into vehicle after fleeing from deputy

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after police said an Albany man crashed into another vehicle after he fled law enforcement during a traffic stop.

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations Monday. Police said the vehicle initially stopped but then fled the scene.

The driver struck another vehicle at the intersection of Western Avenue and South Lake Avenue. Both the 34-year-old suspect and the other driver were taken to Albany Medical Center.

Police said illegal drugs were found.

The investigation is ongoing.

