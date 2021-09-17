Police: Albany man arrested with loaded gun, cocaine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports arresting Corey Foster, 29, of Albany on Thursday. They say he was carrying cocaine and a loaded handgun on Sherman Street.

At about 10:45 a.m., detectives stopped Foster on Sherman Street between Robin Street and North Lake Avenue. They say it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say Foster was holding cocaine in both hands. They also say that he was carrying a bag with a 9mm handgun. He’s charged with:

Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Police say they also arrested Foster on the strength of an April bench warrant issued from Albany City Criminal Court for failure to appear on previous arrests.