Police: Albany man arrested with loaded gun, cocaine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports arresting Corey Foster, 29, of Albany on Thursday. They say he was carrying cocaine and a loaded handgun on Sherman Street.
At about 10:45 a.m., detectives stopped Foster on Sherman Street between Robin Street and North Lake Avenue. They say it was part of an ongoing investigation.
Police say Foster was holding cocaine in both hands. They also say that he was carrying a bag with a 9mm handgun. He’s charged with:
- Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Police say they also arrested Foster on the strength of an April bench warrant issued from Albany City Criminal Court for failure to appear on previous arrests.
More from NEWS10
- Report: Motorcycle deaths in Massachusetts increased so far in 2021
- North Country Report: Disc golf for a cause in the name of Ed Bartholomew
- Albany Irish Rowing Club annual currach regatta Saturday, Sept. 18 at Jennings Landing
- Buffalo mayoral ballot matter decided against Brown
- Rally in support of Puppy Mill Pipeline bill planned Saturday, Sept. 18 at Colonie Center