Police: Albany man arrested for flashing—and worse—while asking for directions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports the arrest of Matthieu Burks, 33, of Albany for several public lewdness charges that allegedly took place throughout the city on Thursday. Police say he exposed his genitals to women and masturbated as he asked for directions.

At around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning, the first of several complaints about a man—later identified by police as Burks—started to roll in. Police responded near Holland Avenue and Cornell Drive where Burks allegedly drove up to a woman who was walking and asked for directions. As she approached the car, police say Burks exposed himself.

That’s when he was identified, connected to the four public lewdness incidents, and arrested.