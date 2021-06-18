Police: Albany man arrested for flashing—and worse—while asking for directions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports the arrest of Matthieu Burks, 33, of Albany for several public lewdness charges that allegedly took place throughout the city on Thursday. Police say he exposed his genitals to women and masturbated as he asked for directions.
At around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning, the first of several complaints about a man—later identified by police as Burks—started to roll in. Police responded near Holland Avenue and Cornell Drive where Burks allegedly drove up to a woman who was walking and asked for directions. As she approached the car, police say Burks exposed himself.
Police said he began masturbating before driving off. Police say Burks next drove to Hackett Boulevard near St. James Place for a repeat performance. When he relocated to New Scotland Avenue and Academy Road, police say he did it twice more in two separate incidents with two separate women.
An officer says he saw a speeding vehicle—matching the description of the suspect vehicle—run a red light near Morris and Ontario Streets. The officer pulled over the vehicle, driven by Burks, on the 600 block of Park Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets.
That’s when he was identified, connected to the four public lewdness incidents, and arrested.