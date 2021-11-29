Police: Albany man arrested after being found with loaded handgun

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after being found with a loaded handgun. The Colonie Police Department said Jahcor Gordon, 22, was arrested on November 27.

Around 2 a.m. on November 27, officers found an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of Margarita City on Central Avenue. After speaking with the occupants, the driver of the vehicle was found to be impaired. He was taken into custody for operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Gordon was found to be in possession of a Keltec 9mm handgun, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, in his jacket pocket. Police said a third person in the vehicle was taken into custody for an active warrant out of the City of Albany.

The Keltec 9mm handgun possessed by Gordon (Colonie PD)

Gordon has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and released after posting bail.