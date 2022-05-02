ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the Albany Police Department responded to the 300 block of First Street just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy who had suffered a small puncture wound.

Officer Smith said the wound was minor and non-life-threatening. The stabbing incident appears to be the result of a fight that took place earlier in the evening at another location in Albany.

No arrests have been reported by police in this case as of Monday morning. This is a developing story, and details are limited at this time. Stick with NEWS10 both on-air and online as we learn more.