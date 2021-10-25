‘Poet’s Perch’: Tiny house project breaks ground in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Small lot, tiny home, big impact.” That’s the idea behind the poet’s perch, a tiny house project in Cohoes set to become a writer’s retreat and garden for the community.

In October, Poet and Writer Rhonda Rosenheck broke ground on the first tiny house on wheels (THOW) project approved in any local municipality. The tiny home will sit on its .07 acre piece of

land in Cohoes.

When completed, it will become the Poet’s Perch, a writers’ retreat with a native-landscaped reading

garden and two Little Free Libraries – one each at adult- and child-browsing height.

“I am passionate about environmentally friendly land use, and I understand the need to retreat from distractions to focus on a writing project. A tiny-house writing studio seemed like a perfect solution,” said Rosenheck. “As a retired educator, I also needed my project to encourage joyful literacy among neighborhood children and their adults.”

After months of research, Rosenheck found the Cohoes property – located at 110 Heartt

Avenue – on the Albany County Land Bank’s for-sale list.

Rosenheck purchased the tiny home shell from a couple in Vermont, after inspiration struck during the pandemic to find a new place to work, write and be inspired.

To follow the tiny home’s journey to completion, visit its blog!