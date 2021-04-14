Playhouse Stage Co. announces return to Washington Park

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan helps announce that the Playhouse Stage Company will be returning to Washington Park for a Park Playhouse summer musical theatre season starting in July. The 2020 Season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting regulations on performance venues. (Playhouse Stage Company)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Playhouse Stage Company will return to Washington Park for a Park Playhouse summer musical theatre season starting in July. The 2020 Season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting regulations on performance venues.

For the upcoming season, Playhouse Stage will be implementing safety policies and procedures in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State Department of Health, and other county and municipal agencies. This includes attendance capacity.

Currently, outdoor venues are capped at 200 patrons in New York State. Playhouse Stage will limit its capacity to 200, with 100 paid seats on the ground level, and 100 free seats in the amphitheater lawn area. Additional free seats will be made available if state regulations change. All seating, whether in the paid or free sections, will require an advance reservation and digital ticket.

In July, Playhouse Stage will perform Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show. The musical is a tribute to the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller.” It explores the Jazz era, when Manhattan nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society and Lenox Avenue dives were filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as swing.

The following month, the students of Playhouse Stage Company will return to Washington Park for their production of Matilda The Musical, based on the beloved children’s story by Roald Dahl. The show tells the heart-warming and hysterical story of Matilda Wormwood, a precocious young girl with the gift of telekinesis, who overcomes obstacles caused by her unruly family and a strict school headmaster, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.

All paid seating on the ground level will be at table seats, socially distanced across the Lakehouse lot. Tables will be sold for $100 for up to four patrons. These reserved tables will go on sale on May 1. Free lawn seating reservations will become available on the Playhouse Stage website and at the box office by phone on June 15. All patrons will be required to have a reservation ahead of time. There will be no walk up sales on show nights in order to maintain social distancing and the attendance cap.