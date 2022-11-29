ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pioneer, a financial institution based in Colonie celebrated Giving Tuesday by donating a total of $15,000 to six local Capital Region nonprofit organizations. Checks of $2,500 were presented to the ARC of Rensselaer County, The Arts Center of the Capital Region, Capital District Miracle League, Joseph’s House and Shelter, Northern Catskill Youth Association, and Shenendehowa United Methodist Church.

“Mindful of the challenges faced by those in our own community, we are proud to support these worthy organizations making a difference in the lives of our most precious resource: our children,” said Pioneer President and CEO Tom Amell. “We take seriously our responsibility to lift up Capital Region children and families in need, and led by our caring and committed employees, strive to embody the spirit of Giving Tuesday throughout the year.”