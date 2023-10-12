SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pine Hollow Arboretum announced they will be hosting “Autumn In the Arboretum”, a fall fundraiser. The event is scheduled for October 21.

The celebration will feature tours, a birds of prey exhibit by Whispering Willow Wildcare and live music performed by Ryan Leddick. The day will also be filled with fun fall activities, including pumpkin painting, crafts and a treats station with cider donuts, s’mores and hot cider.

Pine Hollow Arboretum is located at 34 Pine Hollow Road in Slingerlands. You can purchase Autumn In the Arboretum tickets through the Eventbrite website.