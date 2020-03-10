Pine Bush Preserve conducts first prescribed burn of the year

A forest ranger takes part in the Albany Pine Bush prescribed burn (Department of Environmental Conservation)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three forest rangers assisted staff and volunteers at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve with a prescribed burn covering over 15 acres on Thursday.

The first burn of the year, Thursday’s fire was near the intersection of Kings and Morris Roads.

Small, controlled fires increase openings for warm-season grasses, herbaceous phorbs, and wild blue lupine, while reducing available biofuels for potential wildfires.

The fire treatment also improves the habitat for the endangered Karner Blue butterfly.

Prescribed burn near the intersection of Kings and Morris Roads in Colonie.

(Department of Environmental Conservation)

Prescribed fires are necessary to keep the unique pine bush ecosystem healthy. Some native plant species rely on fire to trigger important steps in their reproductive cycle.

