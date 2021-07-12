Pine Bush advocates to speak against new Guilderland senior center

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Guilderland is holding an in-person public forum on Tuesday night to talk about a proposed senior housing project in the Pine Bush area. Activists from “Save the Pine Bush” are planning to speak out at the meeting, and are asking other residents to get involved.

The footprint for the proposed project rezones about 51 acres of the unique pine bush ecosystem, which provides habitat for wildlife that only lives in this area. Save the Pine Bush says that land is currently “designated as Full Protection in the Pine Bush.”

Of that acreage on New Karner Road, 11 acres would be turned into a private, 120-bed assisted living facility and senior center. The plan dedicates the other 40 acres as open space for future management by the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission.

The town board meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Guilderland Town Hall on Western Turnpike. The meeting notice on the town’s website says the hearing is focused on a requested change to the proposal, dropping from 120 beds to 110.

To attend the meeting in person, unvaccinated people must wear face masks. Take a look at the agenda for the meeting below: