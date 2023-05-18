ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 48 pickleball matches, in 48 states, in less than 48 days. That is what self-described pickleball addict Dean Matt is trying to accomplish to break a world record.

Matt, also known as the “pickleball pilot” will be flying his plane, a six-passenger aircraft to break the world record of “fastest time to play a game of pickleball in all 48 contiguous states,” making 48 stops during his journey.

One of those stops will be at the Ciccotti Center in Colonie, where Matt will play a friendly game of pickleball hosted by CDPHP on May 20 at 5:30 p.m. He’s broken the trip up into six different sections, with the last stop being in Greater Tampa, Florida.