ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 2, Yankee Trails hosted a holiday Stuff the Bus bonanza in Albany to benefit Toys for Tots. The event was held at Slip 12 on Erie Boulevard.

The event hosted an array of retailers working together to collect new and unused toys for local military families, with thousands of dollars worth of toys being donated by the end of day. The toy drive also featured free hot chocolate, music from a live DJ and an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

Yankee Trails hosts holiday Stuff the Bus toy drive (Photos: Yankee Trails)





















“Yankee Trails has been getting into the Holiday Spirit in a strong way the past twelve years with

our Santa’s Magical Express event, and this year we decided to ‘Spread Holiday Cheer

throughout the Year’ to more families in the Capital Region,” said Stephen Tobin, President of

Yankee Trails. “But this year, the impact will be felt even further, among the children and families

who Toys for Tots will be delivering to. We’re very thankful to Slip 12 for hosting this event this

year, and we hope to bring it back as an annual event.”