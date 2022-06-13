ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Legendary wrestler Mick Foley paid a visit to the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) in MVP Arena on Thursday, June 9. Foley was in town after appearing at The Linda on Wednesday night.

According to the IPWHF, Foley stopped by to get a tour of the facility and hold an impromptu ceremony honoring his mentor and IPWHF 2021 inductee, Terry Funk. Foley wrote a personal message on Funk’s induction plaque and hung it on the wall.

Mick Foley visits IPWHF (IPWHF)

Foley also looked at some of the artifacts being prepped for display, including robes worn by the late “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff and the late Dominic DeNucci. Foley is currently on his “Nice Day” Tour, where he shares wrestling stories with the audience during his shows.

The IPWHF is holding its Induction Awards Dinner and Ceremony at the Desmond Hotel in Albany on August 27. Those interested in attending can buy tickets on the IPWHF website.