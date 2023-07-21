GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Primark officially opened in Crossgates Mall on Thursday, July 20. For Primark, an international clothing retailer with more than 400 stores globally, this is its eighth store in New York and first in the Capital Region.

The Primark space is more than 33,000 square feet and has the latest fashion trends, essentials, homewares, and gifts. The store is located on the ground floor near Texas de Brazil.

To celebrate the grand opening, Primark partnered with Things of My Very Own to donate clothes to children in-need in the Albany area. The company matched the product donations collected at its pre-opening friends and family event.

Through Saturday, shoppers can enjoy live music from local DJ Lady Verse. On Friday, cookies will be available from Sweet Elevation Bakery and the Famous Lunch hot dog food truck will be in the Primark parking lot on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The treats are offered while supplies last, one per person.

Primark in Crossgates Mall (Photos by Jim Sulley-NEWSCAST)

“We have garnered so much shopper interest in the state of New York by offering quality, stylish, fun products at accessible prices and the growing anticipation has been no different in its capital city,” said Kevin Tulip, President Primark US. “We are so excited to be part of Albany and its surrounding neighborhoods.”

Primark in Crossgates is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company hopes to have 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026.