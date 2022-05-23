VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Indian Ladder Trail, located in Thacher Park in Voorheesville, opened for the season on May 17. According to AllTrails, the trail is a half-mile and takes about 17 minutes to complete.

The Indian Ladder Trail was originally a part of a Mohawk Indian trail between the Hudson River Valley and the Schoharie Valley. Before the steel staircases were installed in the 1950s, a tall wooden ladder was used to reach the trail.

The trail is closed during the winter between November and May. The trail includes two waterfalls, stairs, limestone cliffs, and an underground stream.

Check out these photos of the trail!

    The path leading down to the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The beginning of the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Sign with the rules for the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Plaque in memory of the geologists of the Helderbergs (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Sign with information on the Helderberg Escarpment (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Down the stairs (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Rock formation (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The view from the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Steps down the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Rock formation over the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Steps down the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Rock formation (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Sign for the underground stream (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The underground stream (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The underground stream (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The underground stream (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    One of the waterfalls along the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    One of the waterfalls along the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    One of the waterfalls along the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    One of the waterfalls along the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Under a rock formation on the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Stairs up the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Rock formation (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    A wooden bridge along the trial (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The view from the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Rock formations along the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Rock formations along the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Warning of falling rocks and to stay on the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The Majesty of Minelot Falls (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The second waterfall (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The second waterfall (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    Up the stairs (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The top of one of the waterfalls from above the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    The top of one of the waterfalls from above the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    A view of one of the waterfalls from above the trail (credit: Sara Rizzo)
    A view of the escarpment the trails runs along (credit: Sara Rizzo)