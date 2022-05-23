VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Indian Ladder Trail, located in Thacher Park in Voorheesville, opened for the season on May 17. According to AllTrails, the trail is a half-mile and takes about 17 minutes to complete.

The Indian Ladder Trail was originally a part of a Mohawk Indian trail between the Hudson River Valley and the Schoharie Valley. Before the steel staircases were installed in the 1950s, a tall wooden ladder was used to reach the trail.

The trail is closed during the winter between November and May. The trail includes two waterfalls, stairs, limestone cliffs, and an underground stream.

Check out these photos of the trail!