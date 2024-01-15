ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 13, middle schoolers from across the Capital Region competed in the annual Future City Competition. Emceed by NEWS10’s own Matt Mackie, the event was held at The Armory at Sage College in Albany.

Students competed against teams from other local schools to create a concept of a city powered only by electricity, 100 years in the future. As part of the competition, each team wrote an essay and designed a model city, which were presented to a panel of professionals from fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The winner of the event was Farnsworth Middle School of the Guilderland Central School District. Next up for Farnsworth will be a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the national competition held in February.