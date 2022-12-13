A road closure was in place in Cohoes Tuesday morning, due to a downed power pole. (Photo: Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes, IAFF Local #2562)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A road closure was in place in Cohoes Tuesday morning, due to a downed power pole. A spokesperson for the Cohoes Fire Department said Manor Avenue was closed between 4th Street and Arthur Drive at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Photos: Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes, IAFF Local #2562 Photos: Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes, IAFF Local #2562

Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and take another route if possible. National Grid was still on their way to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.

The spokesperson was unable to provide an estimated time of reopening for the road. This is a developing story—stick with NEWS10 both on-air and online for updates throughout the morning.