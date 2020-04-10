Photos: Capital Region homes decked out for Easter

(NEWS10) – This Sunday is Easter and homes in the Capital Region are showing their excitement for the holiday in their front yards.

From a large Easter bag full of eggs on the doorstep of an Albany home to Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny situated on a Rensselaer front lawn, there is no shortage of creative decorations this year.

Here is a gallery of some of the festive homes spotted in the region!

Got eggs? This front yard display belongs to an Albany home on N. Manning Blvd.

The Albany home on N. Manning Blvd. is known in the neighborhood for their holiday decorations.

The Albany home on N. Manning Blvd. using this time to spread hopeful messages.

It’s a purple springtime setup at this Albany home.

These cute Easter stickers in Albany caught our eye!

So many fun decorations at this Albany front yard, but look closer…

A couple bunnies are hiding on the front porch of the Albany home.

Eggs as ornaments?! We love the creative touch on this Rensselaer home.

Mr. and Mrs. Bunny stand under a rainbow at this Rensselaer home.

Easter inflatable bunnies can be found at this Colonie home.

A rainbow and a polka-dotted bunny? Score! You can find this fun display at this Albany home.

