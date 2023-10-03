ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New Scotland murder trial continued on Tuesday. Jacob Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in April 2022, just months after Rabadi married Klein’s former girlfriend, Elana Radin. Rabadi’s wife took the stand Tuesday.

Prosecutors asked Radin about her and her husband’s schedule the day of and days prior to the incident. On the day of, she left for work earlier than Rabadi did. He was supposed to be at work at noon. Radin tried communicating with him through calls and texts, but she did not receive an answer. She also called his parents.

When Radin went to their Miller Road home, she saw Rabadi’s car in the driveway as well as his father’s car. Radin heard screaming and found her husband in the garage. She said she tried to reach for a pulse.

Radin recounted talking to investigators about if she had any idea who would have attacked her husband. She immediately brought up Jacob Klein’s name.

The prosecution put into evidence a text conversation she had with Klein a month earlier, but they did not disclose what it said.

Klein, who is representing himself in trial, also questioned Radin on the stand. He asked her how many times they had been in contact since they ended their relationship. She said a few times and mentioned Klein kept contacting her repeatedly. She said she had Klein blocked multiple times on different platforms.

Klein asked Radin about her dog and if she was in shock when she found Rabadi. He then asked how long she was in shock. Radin said she didn’t know how to answer. He asked no further questions.

The prosecution rested on Tuesday. The defense has not rested and still has the option to call more witnesses.

The trial continues on Wednesday.