Person at Colonie Town Court tests positive for COVID

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person who was at the Colonie Town Court Monday evening has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the person was in the building between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Anyone who was there at that time should take precautions, and if you’re experiencing symptoms, reach out to your doctor.

The court is closed until further notice. More updates can be found on the court’s website.

