COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police responded to a crash that left one pedestrian injured Wednesday night around 9:27 on Central Avenue (State Route 5) and California Avenue. Police say the pedestrian, a 47-year-old man from Georgia, was unconscious in the roadway with the driver of the vehicle nearby.

Police say the pedestrian was not on the crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the cash. He was taken by Colonie EMS to Albany Medical Center with several bone fractures and a severe head laceration.

The driver immediately pulled over and contacted 9-1-1 after the crash. The Fuller Road Fire Department helped police with road closures at the scene.

Police say both east and westbound lanes on Central Avenue were shut down between Fuller Road and Madison Avenue for approximately one hour. Law enforcement says neither speed nor impairments were factors in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to contact (518) 783-2744.