COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pedestrian bridge at the Albany International Airport is set to be removed. The bridge connects the North Parking Garage to the Main Terminal.

The bridge is tentatively scheduled to be removed on Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19. The bridge is being removed so construction on the terminal expansion can continue.

Airport officials said the project will take two days and is weather dependent. When the weather is appropriate, the work will take part between either 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. or 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

While the work is ongoing, the driving lanes in front of the terminal will be closed. Vehicles will be required to enter the first level of the North Garage and exit through the west side toward Albany Shaker Road. Passenger pick-up and drop off during the removal will also take place on the first level of the North Garage during the temporary closure.