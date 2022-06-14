LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Boght and Latham Fire Departments were called out to a car fire near the landfill on Route 9 northbound. Firefighters were told that there could have been a person trapped inside the burning car before their arrival.

Photos: Latham Fire Department

When the first firefighters got to the scene, the victim had been removed from the car by a passerby. The victim was treated and taken to a nearby hospital by Colonie EMS.

A fire engine then arrived, and crews began to knock down the blaze. The fire was eventually put out after firefighters used foam to contain the gas tank on fire under the vehicle.

No injuries were reported to any of the firefighters at the scene. The cause of the gas tank catching fire has not been released.