WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of County Route 405, or Sunset Hill Road, in Westerlo is set to close beginning Monday, July 25 at 7 a.m. The Albany County Department of Public Works said the closure is to replace the bridge superstructure.

Sunset Hill Road between County Route 401 and State Route 32 will be closed until further notice. Officials said no thru traffic, including emergency vehicles, will be allowed through.

A signed detour will be in place using County Route 401, County Route 406, and State Route 32. You can call the Albany County Department of Public Works at (518) 765-2786 if you have any questions.