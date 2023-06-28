SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Albany County Rail Trail Bridge Replacement Project continues in Slingerlands, the Albany County Department of Public Works will be closing both lanes of State Route 85. The closure begins June 30 at 10 a.m. and runs through July 31 at 6 a.m.

The closure will be near the Rail Trail Bridge between Kenwood Avenue and Mullins Road. Traffic will be detoured over Cherry and Kenwood Avenues.

The Department of Public Works said the drainage issues under the previous bridge will be addressed. The full road closure will shorten the project and also help ensure the safety of drivers and workers.